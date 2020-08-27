COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Death reported Thursday in Williamson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|42
|0
|37
|Franklin
|313
|1
|190
|Gallatin
|63
|2
|55
|Hamilton
|47
|1
|39
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|891
|21
|790
|Jefferson
|457
|30
|351
|Johnson
|112
|0
|82
|Massac
|61
|1
|44
|Perry
|290
|8
|215
|Pope
|13
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|118
|1
|100
|Randolph
|708
|8
|552
|Saline
|160
|3
|135
|Union
|405
|20
|323
|Williamson
|846
|12
|446
|White
|115
|0
|97
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.