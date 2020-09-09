 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Death reported Wednesday in Jackson County
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Death reported Wednesday in Jackson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 50 1 40
Franklin 387 1 271
Gallatin 69 2 58
Hamilton 53 1 48
Hardin 23 0 20
Jackson 1106 24 941
Jefferson 521 31 465
Johnson 134 0 95
Massac 74 1 48
Perry 313 14 275
Pope 22 1 13
Pulaski 143 1 118
Randolph 819 8 732
Saline 194 3 154
Union 440 20 356
Williamson 1096 26 656
White 145 0 114
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

