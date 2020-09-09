COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Death reported Wednesday in Jackson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|50
|1
|40
|Franklin
|387
|1
|271
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|53
|1
|48
|Hardin
|23
|0
|20
|Jackson
|1106
|24
|941
|Jefferson
|521
|31
|465
|Johnson
|134
|0
|95
|Massac
|74
|1
|48
|Perry
|313
|14
|275
|Pope
|22
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|143
|1
|118
|Randolph
|819
|8
|732
|Saline
|194
|3
|154
|Union
|440
|20
|356
|Williamson
|1096
|26
|656
|White
|145
|0
|114
