COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported in Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Massac, Perry, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Union, and Williamson Counties on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|2
|824
|0
|13
|800
|Franklin
|36
|8202
|1
|116
|7649
|Gallatin
|10
|942
|0
|10
|650
|Hamilton
|12
|1429
|1
|24
|1389
|Hardin
|12
|741
|0
|17
|693
|Jackson
|53
|8726
|1
|112
|8431
|Jefferson
|25
|7466
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|21
|2547
|0
|30
|2449
|Massac
|19
|2430
|2
|54
|2300
|Perry
|30
|4742
|1
|77
|4706
|Pope
|4
|634
|0
|6
|605
|Pulaski
|9
|1124
|1
|12
|1087
|Randolph
|48
|5978
|1
|102
|5780
|Saline
|41
|4993
|1
|74
|3322
|Union
|22
|3361
|3
|52
|3361
|Williamson
|53
|13,487
|2
|180
|12813
|White
|18
|3231
|0
|33
|2091