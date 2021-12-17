COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, and Williamson Counties on Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|--
|824
|--
|13
|800
|Franklin
|37
|8333
|2
|118
|7649
|Gallatin
|8
|967
|0
|10
|650
|Hamilton
|4
|1439
|0
|24
|1400
|Hardin
|--
|741
|--
|17
|693
|Jackson
|35
|8835
|2
|114
|8514
|Jefferson
|89
|7555
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|--
|2547
|--
|30
|2449
|Massac
|--
|2430
|--
|54
|2300
|Perry
|--
|4742
|--
|77
|4706
|Pope
|--
|634
|--
|6
|605
|Pulaski
|--
|1124
|--
|12
|1087
|Randolph
|--
|5978
|--
|102
|5780
|Saline
|24
|5077
|0
|74
|3322
|Union
|--
|3361
|--
|52
|3361
|Williamson
|58
|13,716
|2
|182
|12813
|White
|14
|3276
|0
|33
|2091