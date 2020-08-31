COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported in Jackson, Jefferson, Perry counties Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:57 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|43
|0
|38
|Franklin
|344
|1
|210
|Gallatin
|64
|2
|55
|Hamilton
|48
|1
|45
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|943
|22
|827
|Jefferson
|481
|31
|361
|Johnson
|122
|0
|83
|Massac
|63
|1
|46
|Perry
|298
|9
|228
|Pope
|18
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|124
|1
|103
|Randolph
|757
|8
|616
|Saline
|169
|3
|135
|Union
|415
|20
|331
|Williamson
|939
|12
|482
|White
|127
|0
|97
