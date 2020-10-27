COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported in Jefferson, Williamson counties Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|119
|1
|69
|Franklin
|1029
|10
|562
|Gallatin
|126
|2
|85
|Hamilton
|140
|2
|114
|Hardin
|53
|0
|38
|Jackson
|1557
|26
|1401
|Jefferson
|970
|43
|847
|Johnson
|386
|0
|235
|Massac
|151
|2
|89
|Perry
|446
|16
|370
|Pope
|38
|1
|19
|Pulaski
|234
|1
|185
|Randolph
|1307
|15
|1143
|Saline
|630
|9
|355
|Union
|775
|21
|496
|Williamson
|1950
|62
|1198
|White
|293
|6
|195
