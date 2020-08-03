COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported in Union, Gallatin counties Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|33
|0
|26
|Franklin
|140
|0
|59
|Gallatin
|46
|1
|24
|Hamilton
|26
|1
|12
|Hardin
|16
|0
|9
|Jackson
|652
|19
|497
|Jefferson
|206
|14
|155
|Johnson
|52
|0
|27
|Massac
|34
|0
|19
|Perry
|128
|1
|77
|Pope
|5
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|93
|0
|58
|Randolph
|443
|7
|402
|Saline
|114
|1
|45
|Union
|288
|19
|179
|Williamson
|356
|5
|175
|White
|62
|0
|36
