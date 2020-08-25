COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported Tuesday in Williamson, Massac counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|40
|0
|37
|Franklin
|292
|1
|179
|Gallatin
|62
|2
|53
|Hamilton
|47
|1
|39
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|871
|20
|775
|Jefferson
|432
|30
|342
|Johnson
|102
|0
|77
|Massac
|59
|1
|43
|Perry
|280
|6
|202
|Pope
|11
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|107
|1
|98
|Randolph
|684
|8
|525
|Saline
|155
|3
|127
|Union
|387
|20
|311
|Williamson
|787
|11
|414
|White
|113
|0
|87
