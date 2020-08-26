COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported Wednesday in Jackson, Perry counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|40
|0
|37
|Franklin
|304
|1
|190
|Gallatin
|63
|2
|53
|Hamilton
|47
|1
|39
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|879
|21
|782
|Jefferson
|435
|30
|347
|Johnson
|105
|0
|79
|Massac
|60
|1
|43
|Perry
|284
|8
|210
|Pope
|13
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|115
|1
|100
|Randolph
|692
|8
|538
|Saline
|158
|3
|127
|Union
|397
|20
|321
|Williamson
|819
|11
|446
|White
|113
|0
|87
