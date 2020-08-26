 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported Wednesday in Jackson, Perry counties
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported Wednesday in Jackson, Perry counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 40 0 37
Franklin 304 1 190
Gallatin 63 2 53
Hamilton 47 1 39
Hardin 18 0 18
Jackson 879 21 782
Jefferson 435 30 347
Johnson 105 0 79
Massac 60 1 43
Perry 284 8 210
Pope 13 1 10
Pulaski 115 1 100
Randolph 692 8 538
Saline 158 3 127
Union 397 20 321
Williamson 819 11 446
White 113 0 87
