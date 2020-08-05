COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Deaths reported Wednesday in Saline, Gallatin counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|36
|0
|33
|Franklin
|151
|0
|86
|Gallatin
|48
|2
|26
|Hamilton
|30
|1
|12
|Hardin
|17
|0
|16
|Jackson
|682
|19
|586
|Jefferson
|230
|16
|172
|Johnson
|57
|0
|29
|Massac
|35
|0
|19
|Perry
|141
|1
|88
|Pope
|8
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|93
|0
|59
|Randolph
|445
|7
|405
|Saline
|122
|2
|67
|Union
|291
|20
|186
|Williamson
|367
|5
|213
|White
|65
|0
|37
