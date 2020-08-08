You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Franklin County reports first death Saturday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Franklin County reports first death Saturday

  • Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:39 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 36 0 33
Franklin 175 1 86
Gallatin 52 2 30
Hamilton 34 1 16
Hardin 18 0 16
Jackson 696 19 575
Jefferson 265 16 190
Johnson 60 0 30
Massac 36 0 19
Perry 149 1 91
Pope 8 0 5
Pulaski 93 1 88
Randolph 462 7 422
Saline 130 2 78
Union 302 20 191
Williamson 402 5 213
White 70 0 47
