COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Franklin, Jefferson, William counties report new cases Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:55 p.m. Friday, April 17.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|Franklin
|6
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|39
|4
|14
|Jefferson
|12
|1
|0
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Massac
|3
|0
|2
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|5
|0
|0
|Randolph
|50
|1
|31
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|4
|0
|0
|Williamson
|13
|0
|6
|White
|0
|0
|0
