COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Hardin County reports 1st COVID-19-related death

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|13
|252
|0
|1
|171
|Franklin
|29
|2144
|0
|25
|1133
|Gallatin
|4
|219
|0
|2
|127
|Hamilton
|24
|392
|0
|4
|365
|Hardin
|19
|160
|1
|1
|73
|Jackson
|46
|2753
|0
|32
|2280
|Jefferson
|161
|1978
|0
|47
|1713
|Johnson
|40
|735
|1
|3
|412
|Massac
|73
|590
|1
|3
|202
|Perry
|103
|1154
|6
|26
|805
|Pope
|14
|99
|0
|1
|52
|Pulaski
|34
|421
|0
|2
|261
|Randolph
|53
|2310
|0
|27
|2077
|Saline
|12
|1232
|0
|26
|515
|Union
|67
|1170
|2
|23
|696
|Williamson
|46
|3728
|0
|77
|1975
|White
|22
|680
|0
|9
|274
Concerned about COVID-19?
