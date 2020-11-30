 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Hardin County reports 1st COVID-19-related death
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 13 252 0 1 171
Franklin 29 2144 0 25 1133
Gallatin 4 219 0 2 127
Hamilton 24 392 0 4 365
Hardin 19 160 1 1 73
Jackson 46 2753 0 32 2280
Jefferson 161 1978 0 47 1713
Johnson 40 735 1 3 412
Massac 73 590 1 3 202
Perry 103 1154 6 26 805
Pope 14 99 0 1 52
Pulaski 34 421 0 2 261
Randolph 53 2310 0 27 2077
Saline 12 1232 0 26 515
Union 67 1170 2 23 696
Williamson 46 3728 0 77 1975
White 22 680 0 9 274
