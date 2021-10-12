COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are our local counties latest case numbers from the Holiday Weekend

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:25 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|10
|701
|0
|11
|664
|Franklin
|12
|7369
|0
|99
|6869
|Gallatin
|1
|869
|0
|7
|650
|Hamilton
|6
|1300
|1
|23
|1097
|Hardin
|8
|619
|0
|16
|587
|Jackson
|40
|8147
|1
|108
|7853
|Jefferson
|56
|5961
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|7
|2242
|1
|30
|2180
|Massac
|15
|2124
|0
|46
|2003
|Perry
|27
|4192
|2
|72
|4142
|Pope
|3
|547
|0
|3
|525
|Pulaski
|3
|1033
|0
|11
|1007
|Randolph
|13
|5551
|0
|96
|5414
|Saline
|24
|4602
|0
|69
|3322
|Union
|12
|2992
|0
|47
|2909
|Williamson
|6
|12119
|0
|158
|11478
|White
|16
|3018
|0
|33
|2091