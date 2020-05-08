COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' 17 southernmost counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|5
|0
|3
|Franklin
|10
|0
|8
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|162
|10
|86
|Jefferson
|92
|14
|71
|Johnson
|4
|0
|4
|Massac
|6
|0
|3
|Perry
|36
|0
|5
|Pope
|1
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|27
|0
|16
|Randolph
|213
|2
|108
|Saline
|5
|0
|3
|Union
|59
|1
|11
|Williamson
|44
|1
|30
|White
|2
|0
|1
