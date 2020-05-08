COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' 17 southernmost counties
24 comments

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' 17 southernmost counties

  • Updated
  • 24

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 5 0 3
Franklin 10 0 8
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 162 10 86
Jefferson 92 14 71
Johnson 4 0 4
Massac 6 0 3
Perry 36 0 5
Pope 1 0 0
Pulaski 27 0 16
Randolph 213 2 108
Saline 5 0 3
Union 59 1 11
Williamson 44 1 30
White 2 0 1
24 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News