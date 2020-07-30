COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' lower 17 counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|33
|0
|25
|Franklin
|117
|0
|59
|Gallatin
|43
|0
|17
|Hamilton
|19
|1
|10
|Hardin
|15
|0
|4
|Jackson
|588
|19
|417
|Jefferson
|190
|14
|137
|Johnson
|51
|0
|24
|Massac
|33
|0
|14
|Perry
|99
|1
|72
|Pope
|5
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|92
|0
|58
|Randolph
|425
|7
|368
|Saline
|92
|1
|40
|Union
|266
|18
|172
|Williamson
|297
|5
|175
|White
|57
|0
|35
