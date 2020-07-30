You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' lower 17 counties
  • Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 33 0 25
Franklin 117 0 59
Gallatin 43 0 17
Hamilton 19 1 10
Hardin 15 0 4
Jackson 588 19 417
Jefferson 190 14 137
Johnson 51 0 24
Massac 33 0 14
Perry 99 1 72
Pope 5 0 2
Pulaski 92 0 58
Randolph 425 7 368
Saline 92 1 40
Union 266 18 172
Williamson 297 5 175
White 57 0 35
