COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' southernmost 17 counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|37
|0
|35
|Franklin
|237
|1
|112
|Gallatin
|53
|2
|43
|Hamilton
|39
|1
|31
|Hardin
|18
|0
|17
|Jackson
|771
|20
|646
|Jefferson
|331
|21
|226
|Johnson
|75
|0
|62
|Massac
|43
|0
|38
|Perry
|198
|3
|116
|Pope
|11
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|101
|1
|91
|Randolph
|512
|7
|456
|Saline
|139
|3
|97
|Union
|328
|20
|262
|Williamson
|539
|6
|290
|White
|85
|0
|57
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.