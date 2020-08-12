COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Southern Illinois

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|37
|0
|35
|Franklin
|205
|1
|112
|Gallatin
|52
|2
|38
|Hamilton
|38
|1
|31
|Hardin
|18
|0
|17
|Jackson
|742
|20
|631
|Jefferson
|320
|21
|226
|Johnson
|70
|0
|61
|Massac
|42
|0
|37
|Perry
|189
|3
|114
|Pope
|11
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|98
|1
|91
|Randolph
|483
|7
|433
|Saline
|134
|2
|91
|Union
|316
|20
|234
|Williamson
|473
|6
|290
|White
|76
|0
|53
