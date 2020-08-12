You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Southern Illinois
64 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Southern Illinois

  • Updated
  • 64
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 37 0 35
Franklin 205 1 112
Gallatin 52 2 38
Hamilton 38 1 31
Hardin 18 0 17
Jackson 742 20 631
Jefferson 320 21 226
Johnson 70 0 61
Massac 42 0 37
Perry 189 3 114
Pope 11 0 5
Pulaski 98 1 91
Randolph 483 7 433
Saline 134 2 91
Union 316 20 234
Williamson 473 6 290
White 76 0 53
64 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News