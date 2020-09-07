COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|47
|1
|38
|Franklin
|380
|1
|239
|Gallatin
|68
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|49
|1
|47
|Hardin
|20
|0
|18
|Jackson
|1091
|23
|887
|Jefferson
|515
|31
|443
|Johnson
|127
|0
|92
|Massac
|70
|1
|48
|Perry
|304
|11
|242
|Pope
|20
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|138
|1
|117
|Randolph
|799
|8
|674
|Saline
|188
|3
|152
|Union
|430
|20
|347
|Williamson
|1085
|23
|564
|White
|144
|0
|114
