COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's latest case numbers for Sunday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|--
|691
|--
|11
|662
|Franklin
|31
|7357
|0
|99
|6869
|Gallatin
|--
|868
|--
|7
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1289
|--
|22
|1097
|Hardin
|--
|611
|--
|16
|583
|Jackson
|--
|8035
|--
|107
|7778
|Jefferson
|--
|5961
|--
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|--
|2235
|--
|29
|2170
|Massac
|--
|2109
|--
|46
|1982
|Perry
|--
|4192
|--
|70
|4142
|Pope
|--
|544
|--
|3
|516
|Pulaski
|--
|1030
|--
|11
|989
|Randolph
|--
|5529
|--
|96
|5397
|Saline
|--
|4578
|--
|69
|3322
|Union
|--
|2980
|--
|47
|2901
|Williamson
|29
|12113
|0
|158
|11478
|White
|--
|3002
|--
|33
|2091