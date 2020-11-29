COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's updated virus numbers

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|--
|239
|--
|1
|158
|Franklin
|45
|2115
|0
|25
|1133
|Gallatin
|0
|215
|0
|2
|121
|Hamilton
|--
|368
|--
|4
|329
|Hardin
|--
|141
|--
|0
|62
|Jackson
|28
|2707
|0
|32
|2229
|Jefferson
|--
|1818
|--
|47
|1521
|Johnson
|--
|695
|--
|2
|406
|Massac
|--
|517
|--
|2
|187
|Perry
|--
|1051
|--
|20
|736
|Pope
|--
|85
|--
|1
|47
|Pulaski
|--
|387
|--
|2
|251
|Randolph
|--
|2200
|--
|27
|1960
|Saline
|12
|1221
|0
|26
|510
|Union
|--
|1103
|--
|21
|676
|Williamson
|70
|3682
|0
|77
|1975
|White
|2
|658
|0
|9
|267
