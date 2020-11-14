 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here's are today's case numbers
85 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here's are today's case numbers

  • Updated
  • 85
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:20 p.m. Saturday, November 14.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 195 1 102
Franklin 1547 16 759
Gallatin 185 2 102
Hamilton 270 3 194
Hardin 87 0 51
Jackson 2142 28 1690
Jefferson 1461 44 1175
Johnson 558 0 319
Massac 276 2 122
Perry 718 16 517
Pope 55 1 30
Pulaski 302 2 204
Randolph 1722 22 1505
Saline 970 20 431
Union 911 21 582
Williamson 2756 68 1433
White 451 9 213
85 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News