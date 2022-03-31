 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson County positivity rate below 1%

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Mar. 31, the state has reported a total of 33,377 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 1.7%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander -- -- 0%
Franklin -- -- 0.81%
Hamilton -- -- 3.45%
Hardin -- -- 4.26%
Jackson -- -- 0.88%
Jefferson 56 148.6 2.05%
Johnson 11 88.59 0.34%
Massac -- -- 1.72%
Perry -- -- 0.75%
Pope -- -- 3%
Pulaski -- -- 1.12%
Randolph -- -- 0.92%
Saline 10 42.57 1.92%
Union -- -- 0.43%
Washington -- -- 1.11%
White -- -- 0.00%
Williamson 33 49.55 1.63%

 

