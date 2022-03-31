COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson County positivity rate below 1%

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Mar. 31, the state has reported a total of 33,377 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 1.7%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|--
|--
|0%
|Franklin
|--
|--
|0.81%
|Hamilton
|--
|--
|3.45%
|Hardin
|--
|--
|4.26%
|Jackson
|--
|--
|0.88%
|Jefferson
|56
|148.6
|2.05%
|Johnson
|11
|88.59
|0.34%
|Massac
|--
|--
|1.72%
|Perry
|--
|--
|0.75%
|Pope
|--
|--
|3%
|Pulaski
|--
|--
|1.12%
|Randolph
|--
|--
|0.92%
|Saline
|10
|42.57
|1.92%
|Union
|--
|--
|0.43%
|Washington
|--
|--
|1.11%
|White
|--
|--
|0.00%
|Williamson
|33
|49.55
|1.63%