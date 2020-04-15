COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Pulaski, Randolph, Union, Williamson counties report new cases Wednesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Pulaski, Randolph, Union, Williamson counties report new cases Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

Note: The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department said Wednesday that six of the confirmed positive cases in those counties are considered recovered. But, they did not say in which county or counties those recovered cases occurred. Therefore, they are not reflected in the "recovered" column of this table.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 39 4 14
Jefferson 10 1 0
Johnson 2 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 6 0 0
Randolph 47 0 29
Saline 3 0 1
Union 3 0 0
Williamson 12 0 0
White 0 0 0
Concerned about COVID-19?

