COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Jefferson, Randolph, Perry, Williamson counties report new cases Sunday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:10 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|2
|0
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|4
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|1
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|69
|7
|25
|Jefferson
|84
|7
|11
|Johnson
|3
|0
|2
|Massac
|3
|0
|3
|Perry
|9
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|15
|0
|4
|Randolph
|106
|1
|48
|Saline
|3
|0
|3
|Union
|7
|0
|0
|Williamson
|25
|0
|10
|White
|1
|0
|0
