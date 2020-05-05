COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Pulaski, Randolph, Union counties report new cases Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|0
|3
|Franklin
|10
|0
|5
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|149
|9
|60
|Jefferson
|90
|14
|68
|Johnson
|4
|0
|2
|Massac
|5
|0
|3
|Perry
|32
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|21
|0
|14
|Randolph
|192
|2
|80
|Saline
|5
|0
|3
|Union
|33
|1
|7
|Williamson
|37
|0
|13
|White
|2
|0
|1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.