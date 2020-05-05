COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Pulaski, Randolph, Union counties report new cases Tuesday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 3 0 3
Franklin 10 0 5
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 149 9 60
Jefferson 90 14 68
Johnson 4 0 2
Massac 5 0 3
Perry 32 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 21 0 14
Randolph 192 2 80
Saline 5 0 3
Union 33 1 7
Williamson 37 0 13
White 2 0 1
