COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Randolph Jefferson report new cases Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:20 p.m. Friday, April 10.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|4
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|1
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|27
|2
|6
|Jefferson
|5
|1
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|Massac
|2
|0
|0
|Perry
|0
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|0
|Randolph
|37
|0
|17
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|10
|0
|0
|White
|0
|0
|0
