COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jackson, Randolph, Union counties report additional deaths Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|16
|0
|15
|Franklin
|12
|0
|12
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|308
|12
|259
|Jefferson
|104
|14
|90
|Johnson
|14
|0
|10
|Massac
|7
|0
|7
|Perry
|43
|0
|40
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|62
|0
|31
|Randolph
|277
|7
|266
|Saline
|7
|0
|7
|Union
|166
|15
|61
|Williamson
|83
|3
|58
|White
|2
|0
|2
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.