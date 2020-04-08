COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jefferson County reports 1st death; Jackson, Williamson counties have more cases
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 2 0 0
Gallatin 1 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 22 1 6
Jefferson 3 1 0
Johnson 0 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 0 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 0 0 0
Randolph 32 0 6
Saline 3 0 0
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 9 0 0
Wayne 0 0 0
White 0 0 0
