COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jefferson County reports 2 more deaths; other counties report additional cases Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|0
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|5
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|77
|7
|29
|Jefferson
|85
|11
|33
|Johnson
|4
|0
|2
|Massac
|4
|0
|3
|Perry
|10
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|6
|Randolph
|138
|1
|51
|Saline
|3
|0
|3
|Union
|8
|0
|4
|Williamson
|28
|0
|12
|White
|2
|0
|1
