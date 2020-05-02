COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jefferson County reports 2 more deaths Saturday; 15 more cases in Jackson County

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:36 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|0
|2
|Franklin
|9
|0
|5
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|135
|9
|45
|Jefferson
|88
|14
|47
|Johnson
|4
|0
|2
|Massac
|4
|0
|3
|Perry
|29
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|20
|0
|8
|Randolph
|169
|2
|58
|Saline
|4
|0
|3
|Union
|19
|0
|6
|Williamson
|33
|0
|13
|White
|2
|0
|1
