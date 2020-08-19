COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jefferson County reports additional death Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|39
|0
|36
|Franklin
|260
|1
|134
|Gallatin
|57
|2
|43
|Hamilton
|43
|1
|34
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|803
|20
|675
|Jefferson
|378
|25
|276
|Johnson
|82
|0
|66
|Massac
|46
|0
|39
|Perry
|246
|4
|157
|Pope
|11
|0
|7
|Pulaski
|101
|1
|92
|Randolph
|569
|7
|474
|Saline
|145
|3
|97
|Union
|354
|21
|285
|Williamson
|618
|8
|330
|White
|98
|0
|57
