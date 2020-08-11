COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Jefferson, Perry, Williamson counties report additional deaths Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|37
|0
|37
|Franklin
|202
|1
|92
|Gallatin
|52
|2
|38
|Hamilton
|35
|1
|29
|Hardin
|18
|0
|17
|Jackson
|737
|20
|619
|Jefferson
|304
|21
|210
|Johnson
|69
|0
|56
|Massac
|41
|0
|33
|Perry
|188
|3
|98
|Pope
|11
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|95
|1
|91
|Randolph
|483
|7
|433
|Saline
|134
|2
|91
|Union
|313
|20
|212
|Williamson
|457
|6
|246
|White
|74
|0
|53
