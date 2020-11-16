 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Johnson County reports its 1st virus death
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Johnson County reports its 1st virus death

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 207 1 110
Franklin 1633 17 759
Gallatin 189 2 102
Hamilton 310 3 211
Hardin 98 0 53
Jackson 2202 28 1775
Jefferson 1530 46 1264
Johnson 589 1 323
Massac 314 2 125
Perry 798 16 565
Pope 59 1 32
Pulaski 318 2 206
Randolph 1827 23 1579
Saline 1006 20 431
Union 950 21 589
Williamson 2823 69 1433
White 473 9 213
Concerned about COVID-19?

