COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Johnson County reports its 1st virus death

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|207
|1
|110
|Franklin
|1633
|17
|759
|Gallatin
|189
|2
|102
|Hamilton
|310
|3
|211
|Hardin
|98
|0
|53
|Jackson
|2202
|28
|1775
|Jefferson
|1530
|46
|1264
|Johnson
|589
|1
|323
|Massac
|314
|2
|125
|Perry
|798
|16
|565
|Pope
|59
|1
|32
|Pulaski
|318
|2
|206
|Randolph
|1827
|23
|1579
|Saline
|1006
|20
|431
|Union
|950
|21
|589
|Williamson
|2823
|69
|1433
|White
|473
|9
|213
