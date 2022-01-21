 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: More than 1 in 5 are testing positive in 13 counties

This information will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Jan. 20, the state has reported a total of 29,708 COVID-19 deaths and a test positivity rate of 14.8%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander 106 1839.96 31.75%
Franklin 940 2,443.53 30.01%
Hamilton 146 1798.925 29.29%
Hardin 56 1465.58 13.85%
Jackson 1,276 2,248.46 20%
Jefferson 747 1982.27 13.54%
Johnson 312 2,512.68 4.39%
Massac 266 1,931.46 29.22%
Perry 590 2,820.81 22.80%
Pope 42 1,005.51 21.74%
Pulaski 139 2,605.44 21.54%
Randolph 1,072 3,372.98 29.77%
Saline 689 2,933.04 25.56%
Union 359 2,155.77 15.45%
Washington 235 1,692.23 32.29%
White 284 2,097.95 22.31%
Williamson 1,969 2,956.59 28.97%

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

