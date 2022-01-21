COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: More than 1 in 5 are testing positive in 13 counties

This information will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Jan. 20, the state has reported a total of 29,708 COVID-19 deaths and a test positivity rate of 14.8%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|106
|1839.96
|31.75%
|Franklin
|940
|2,443.53
|30.01%
|Hamilton
|146
|1798.925
|29.29%
|Hardin
|56
|1465.58
|13.85%
|Jackson
|1,276
|2,248.46
|20%
|Jefferson
|747
|1982.27
|13.54%
|Johnson
|312
|2,512.68
|4.39%
|Massac
|266
|1,931.46
|29.22%
|Perry
|590
|2,820.81
|22.80%
|Pope
|42
|1,005.51
|21.74%
|Pulaski
|139
|2,605.44
|21.54%
|Randolph
|1,072
|3,372.98
|29.77%
|Saline
|689
|2,933.04
|25.56%
|Union
|359
|2,155.77
|15.45%
|Washington
|235
|1,692.23
|32.29%
|White
|284
|2,097.95
|22.31%
|Williamson
|1,969
|2,956.59
|28.97%