COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Nearly 1 in 4 people are testing positive in Jackson County

This information will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Jan. 6, the state has reported a total of 28,260 COVID-19 deaths and a test positivity rate of 18.6%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander 32 555 11.1%
Franklin 351 912.4 19.6%
Hamilton 51 628 16.8%
Hardin 32 837 6.9%
Jackson 920 1,621 23.2%
Jefferson 366 971 8.7%
Johnson 159 1,281 4.3%
Massac 110 799 19.7%
Perry 253 1,210 14.3%
Pope 30 718 14.3%
Pulaski 46 862 21.9%
Randolph 442 1,391 19.8%
Saline 256 1,090 16.6%
Union 167 1,003 15.7%
Washington 172 1,239 26%
White 119 879 15.2%
Williamson 894 1,342 21.8%

 

