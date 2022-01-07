COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Nearly 1 in 4 people are testing positive in Jackson County

This information will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Jan. 6, the state has reported a total of 28,260 COVID-19 deaths and a test positivity rate of 18.6%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|32
|555
|11.1%
|Franklin
|351
|912.4
|19.6%
|Hamilton
|51
|628
|16.8%
|Hardin
|32
|837
|6.9%
|Jackson
|920
|1,621
|23.2%
|Jefferson
|366
|971
|8.7%
|Johnson
|159
|1,281
|4.3%
|Massac
|110
|799
|19.7%
|Perry
|253
|1,210
|14.3%
|Pope
|30
|718
|14.3%
|Pulaski
|46
|862
|21.9%
|Randolph
|442
|1,391
|19.8%
|Saline
|256
|1,090
|16.6%
|Union
|167
|1,003
|15.7%
|Washington
|172
|1,239
|26%
|White
|119
|879
|15.2%
|Williamson
|894
|1,342
|21.8%