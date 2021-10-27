COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: No additional deaths reported in any Southern Illinois counties for Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|2
|738
|0
|12
|703
|Franklin
|3
|7489
|0
|106
|7239
|Gallatin
|0
|876
|0
|8
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1310
|--
|23
|1279
|Hardin
|0
|642
|0
|16
|620
|Jackson
|--
|8198
|--
|108
|8031
|Jefferson
|11
|7002
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|2
|2313
|0
|30
|2226
|Massac
|4
|2169
|0
|48
|2195
|Perry
|9
|4520
|0
|73
|4441
|Pope
|1
|564
|0
|6
|549
|Pulaski
|3
|1054
|0
|11
|1029
|Randolph
|11
|5616
|0
|99
|5483
|Saline
|4
|4654
|0
|69
|3322
|Union
|11
|3050
|0
|48
|2963
|Williamson
|8
|12311
|0
|163
|11985
|White
|2
|3065
|0
|33
|2091