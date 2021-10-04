COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: No new deaths to report across region on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:53 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|680
|0
|11
|654
|Franklin
|14
|7282
|0
|96
|5500
|Gallatin
|5
|864
|0
|7
|650
|Hamilton
|5
|1289
|0
|22
|1246
|Hardin
|6
|606
|0
|15
|579
|Jackson
|35
|8035
|0
|107
|7701
|Jefferson
|44
|5878
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|6
|2209
|0
|26
|2140
|Massac
|23
|2070
|0
|45
|1954
|Perry
|--
|4192
|--
|70
|4142
|Pope
|7
|534
|0
|3
|505
|Pulaski
|7
|1020
|0
|11
|989
|Randolph
|14
|5496
|0
|96
|5338
|Saline
|23
|4543
|0
|68
|3322
|Union
|4
|2959
|0
|47
|2888
|Williamson
|25
|12009
|0
|154
|9185
|White
|9
|2996
|0
|32
|2091