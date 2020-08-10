COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Perry County reports 2nd death Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:41 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|36
|0
|33
|Franklin
|198
|1
|92
|Gallatin
|52
|2
|30
|Hamilton
|34
|1
|16
|Hardin
|18
|0
|16
|Jackson
|708
|19
|585
|Jefferson
|303
|16
|207
|Johnson
|60
|0
|30
|Massac
|36
|0
|19
|Perry
|186
|2
|98
|Pope
|8
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|93
|1
|88
|Randolph
|462
|7
|422
|Saline
|130
|2
|78
|Union
|302
|20
|191
|Williamson
|425
|5
|246
|White
|70
|0
|47
