COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Positivity rate down in most counties

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Feb. 3, the state has reported a total of 31,123 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 8.2%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander 56 972.05 18.06%
Franklin 593 1,541.50 26.20%
Hamilton 121 1,490.88 22.57%
Hardin 65 1,701.13 16.56%
Jackson 747 1,316.30 18.52%
Jefferson 766 2,032.69 11.16%
Johnson 360 2,899.25 11.36%
Massac 176 1,277.96 33.20%
Perry 551 2,634.35 14.88%
Pope 60 1,436.44 27.83%
Pulaski 68 1,274.60 13.21%
Randolph 739 2,325.22 12.50%
Saline 397 1,690.01 21.70%
Union 325 1,951.60 14.72%
Washington 116 835.31 22.43%
White 219 1,617.79 21.07%
Williamson 1,148 1,723.80 25.04%

 

