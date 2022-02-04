COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Positivity rate down in most counties

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Feb. 3, the state has reported a total of 31,123 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 8.2%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|56
|972.05
|18.06%
|Franklin
|593
|1,541.50
|26.20%
|Hamilton
|121
|1,490.88
|22.57%
|Hardin
|65
|1,701.13
|16.56%
|Jackson
|747
|1,316.30
|18.52%
|Jefferson
|766
|2,032.69
|11.16%
|Johnson
|360
|2,899.25
|11.36%
|Massac
|176
|1,277.96
|33.20%
|Perry
|551
|2,634.35
|14.88%
|Pope
|60
|1,436.44
|27.83%
|Pulaski
|68
|1,274.60
|13.21%
|Randolph
|739
|2,325.22
|12.50%
|Saline
|397
|1,690.01
|21.70%
|Union
|325
|1,951.60
|14.72%
|Washington
|116
|835.31
|22.43%
|White
|219
|1,617.79
|21.07%
|Williamson
|1,148
|1,723.80
|25.04%