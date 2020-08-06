You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Pulaski County reports first death Thursday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Pulaski County reports first death Thursday

  • Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 36 0 33
Franklin 155 0 86
Gallatin 50 2 30
Hamilton 34 1 16
Hardin 18 0 16
Jackson 692 19 562
Jefferson 233 16 179
Johnson 59 0 29
Massac 36 0 19
Perry 146 1 91
Pope 8 0 5
Pulaski 93 1 59
Randolph 457 7 413
Saline 127 2 78
Union 296 20 187
Williamson 380 5 213
White 67 0 47
