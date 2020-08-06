COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Pulaski County reports first death Thursday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|36
|0
|33
|Franklin
|155
|0
|86
|Gallatin
|50
|2
|30
|Hamilton
|34
|1
|16
|Hardin
|18
|0
|16
|Jackson
|692
|19
|562
|Jefferson
|233
|16
|179
|Johnson
|59
|0
|29
|Massac
|36
|0
|19
|Perry
|146
|1
|91
|Pope
|8
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|93
|1
|59
|Randolph
|457
|7
|413
|Saline
|127
|2
|78
|Union
|296
|20
|187
|Williamson
|380
|5
|213
|White
|67
|0
|47
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.