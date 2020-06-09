COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Randolph County announces additional death Tuesday
62 comments

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Randolph County announces additional death Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 62

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 15 0 15
Franklin 12 0 12
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 305 11 256
Jefferson 104 14 90
Johnson 14 0 10
Massac 7 0 7
Perry 43 0 40
Pope 1 0 1
Pulaski 62 0 31
Randolph 277 6 266
Saline 7 0 7
Union 165 13 61
Williamson 83 3 58
White 2 0 2
62 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News