COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Randolph County reports third coronavirus-related death Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:47 p.m. Monday, May 11.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|6
|0
|3
|Franklin
|10
|0
|8
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|168
|10
|102
|Jefferson
|99
|14
|73
|Johnson
|4
|0
|4
|Massac
|6
|0
|3
|Perry
|38
|0
|18
|Pope
|1
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|27
|0
|18
|Randolph
|227
|3
|145
|Saline
|6
|0
|4
|Union
|62
|1
|11
|Williamson
|46
|1
|31
|White
|2
|0
|1
