COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Randolph County reports third coronavirus-related death Monday
27 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Randolph County reports third coronavirus-related death Monday

  • Updated
  • 27

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:47 p.m. Monday, May 11.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 6 0 3
Franklin 10 0 8
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 168 10 102
Jefferson 99 14 73
Johnson 4 0 4
Massac 6 0 3
Perry 38 0 18
Pope 1 0 0
Pulaski 27 0 18
Randolph 227 3 145
Saline 6 0 4
Union 62 1 11
Williamson 46 1 31
White 2 0 1
27 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News