COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Record 31 new cases reported in Jackson County Saturday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:50 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|33
|0
|22
|Franklin
|94
|0
|45
|Gallatin
|35
|0
|9
|Hamilton
|11
|0
|6
|Hardin
|9
|0
|2
|Jackson
|491
|19
|354
|Jefferson
|161
|14
|124
|Johnson
|46
|0
|21
|Massac
|28
|0
|11
|Perry
|92
|1
|63
|Pope
|4
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|89
|0
|58
|Randolph
|403
|7
|330
|Saline
|77
|0
|23
|Union
|252
|18
|159
|Williamson
|256
|4
|150
|White
|44
|0
|18
