COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Several counties report more cases Wednesday; here are the numbers

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|0
|0
|Franklin
|9
|0
|5
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|98
|7
|34
|Jefferson
|85
|11
|34
|Johnson
|4
|0
|2
|Massac
|4
|0
|3
|Perry
|20
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|6
|Randolph
|154
|1
|53
|Saline
|3
|0
|3
|Union
|11
|0
|4
|Williamson
|30
|0
|13
|White
|2
|0
|1
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.