COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Several counties report more cases Wednesday; here are the numbers
22 comments

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Several counties report more cases Wednesday; here are the numbers

  • Updated
  • 22

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 3 0 0
Franklin 9 0 5
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 98 7 34
Jefferson 85 11 34
Johnson 4 0 2
Massac 4 0 3
Perry 20 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 17 0 6
Randolph 154 1 53
Saline 3 0 3
Union 11 0 4
Williamson 30 0 13
White 2 0 1
22 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News