COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Six counties have new cases reported Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|2
|0
|0
|Franklin
|7
|0
|4
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson
|49
|6
|20
|Jefferson
|34
|2
|5
|Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|Massac
|3
|0
|2
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|10
|0
|2
|Randolph
|63
|1
|40
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|5
|0
|0
|Williamson
|17
|0
|7
|White
|1
|0
|0
