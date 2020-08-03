You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Union County reports 22 additional cases, 1 additional death Monday
61 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Union County reports 22 additional cases, 1 additional death Monday

  • Updated
  • 61
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 33 0 26
Franklin 140 0 59
Gallatin 46 0 24
Hamilton 26 1 12
Hardin 16 0 9
Jackson 652 19 497
Jefferson 206 14 155
Johnson 52 0 27
Massac 34 0 19
Perry 128 1 77
Pope 5 0 3
Pulaski 93 0 58
Randolph 433 7 387
Saline 111 1 43
Union 288 19 179
Williamson 356 5 175
White 58 0 35
61 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News