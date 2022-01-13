COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Washington County records nearly 31% positivity rate

This information will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Jan. 13, the state has reported a total of 28,946 COVID-19 deaths and a test positivity rate of 16.2%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|47
|815.83
|19.05%
|Franklin
|542
|1,408.93
|23.06%
|Hamilton
|86
|1,059.64
|15.98%
|Hardin
|45
|1,177.70
|14.95%
|Jackson
|1,230
|2167.4
|18.34%
|Jefferson
|546
|1448.89
|10.48%
|Johnson
|138
|1,111.38
|4.19%
|Massac
|162
|1176.3
|25.10%
|Perry
|345
|1,649.45
|15.72%
|Pope
|35
|837.92
|13.70%
|Pulaski
|73
|1,368.32
|21.67%
|Randolph
|552
|1,736.83
|23.58%
|Saline
|432
|1,839
|16.6%
|Union
|241
|1,447.19
|17.30%
|Washington
|245
|1,764.24
|30.83%
|White
|203
|1,499.59
|18.33%
|Williamson
|1,283
|1,926.51
|23.50%