COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Washington County records nearly 31% positivity rate

This information will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Jan. 13, the state has reported a total of 28,946 COVID-19 deaths and a test positivity rate of 16.2%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander 47 815.83 19.05%
Franklin 542 1,408.93 23.06%
Hamilton 86 1,059.64 15.98%
Hardin 45 1,177.70 14.95%
Jackson 1,230 2167.4 18.34%
Jefferson 546 1448.89 10.48%
Johnson 138 1,111.38 4.19%
Massac 162 1176.3 25.10%
Perry 345 1,649.45 15.72%
Pope 35 837.92 13.70%
Pulaski 73 1,368.32 21.67%
Randolph 552 1,736.83 23.58%
Saline 432 1,839 16.6%
Union 241 1,447.19 17.30%
Washington 245 1,764.24 30.83%
White 203 1,499.59 18.33%
Williamson 1,283 1,926.51 23.50%

 

