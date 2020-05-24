COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Williamson County reports second death

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:41 p.m. Sunday, May 24.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|8
|0
|7
|Franklin
|11
|0
|10
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|225
|10
|171
|Jefferson
|102
|14
|86
|Johnson
|7
|0
|4
|Massac
|7
|0
|6
|Perry
|40
|0
|36
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|40
|0
|22
|Randolph
|262
|3
|218
|Saline
|6
|0
|6
|Union
|138
|6
|37
|Williamson
|56
|2
|44
|White
|2
|0
|2
