COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Williamson, Union counties report additional deaths Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|11
|0
|8
|Franklin
|12
|0
|12
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|290
|10
|221
|Jefferson
|104
|14
|90
|Johnson
|11
|0
|4
|Massac
|7
|0
|6
|Perry
|42
|0
|39
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|59
|0
|30
|Randolph
|270
|4
|245
|Saline
|7
|0
|6
|Union
|165
|12
|47
|Williamson
|68
|3
|53
|White
|2
|0
|2
