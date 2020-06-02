COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Williamson, Union counties report additional deaths Tuesday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 11 0 8
Franklin 12 0 12
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 290 10 221
Jefferson 104 14 90
Johnson 11 0 4
Massac 7 0 6
Perry 42 0 39
Pope 1 0 1
Pulaski 59 0 30
Randolph 270 4 245
Saline 7 0 6
Union 165 12 47
Williamson 68 3 53
White 2 0 2
